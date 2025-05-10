UW Police investigate bullet hitting Maple Hall dorm window

Police at the University of Washington in Seattle say a bullet hit the window of one of their student dorms.

The incident happened just before midnight going into the early morning hours of Saturday, May 10.

Timeline:

UW Police sent out an alert at 12:22 a.m. to the university community notifying them of a white vehicle seen leaving a nearby parking lot. At 12:35 a.m., the department sent out another notification letting people know they had searched the area and found no ongoing threat to students or faculty heading into the weekend.

No one was reportedly injured by the bullet and campus police continue to look for the suspect or suspects who fired the shot.

The bullet hit the fifth floor window of Maple Hall just before midnight on Friday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington Police.

