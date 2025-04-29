Man wanted for deadly shooting in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police have identified the suspect of a deadly First Hill shooting as 28-year-old Ayub S. Mohamed. Mohamed is accused of gunning down 40-year-old David Chuyeshkov at an apartment complex near Summit Ave and Seneca St. Mohamed is considered armed and dangerous.



Police need help locating the suspect of a fatal shooting in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood in early April.

According to police, 28-year-old Ayub S. Mohamed — also known as "IU" — is wanted in connection with the killing of 40-year-old David Chuyeshkov. The shooting happened before 2:00 a.m. on April 2, near the intersection of Summit Ave and Seneca St.

Shooting in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

Timeline:

Officers responded to calls of a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. When they arrived, they found Chuyeshkov in an apartment with gunshot wounds.

Chuyeshkov soon died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has still not been located, though they say they have identified him.

Mohamed is described as a 28-year-old Black man, standing approximately 6'1" and weighing 230 lbs, with a ‘heavy’ build and dark hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has seen Mohamed or knows of his location, you are urged to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-344-5000.

