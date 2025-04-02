1 dead after shooting in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood

The Brief A 40-year-old man was fatally shot early Wednesday at an apartment complex on the 1200 block of Seneca Street in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood; the suspect fled the scene and remains at large. The motive for the shooting is unknown, and police are asking anyone with information to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-344-5000.



Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Seneca Street before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Seattle police are at the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds in one of the units.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the man died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been located.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-344-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

