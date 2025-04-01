Thieves steal credit cards from father watching Kraken game with his son in Seattle

The Brief A Lake Forest Park father says thieves broke into his car and stole his credit cards as he was watching a Kraken game on March 16. That same night, he says he received multiple notifications from his bank alerting him of fraudulent purchases being made in Renton.



A Lake Forest Park father says thieves broke into his car and stole his credit cards as he was watching a Kraken game at Climate Pledge Arena.

The backstory:

Andrey Gulobovich says he was watching the game with his four-year-old son on March 16 when he received multiple notifications from his bank alerting him of fraudulent purchases.

When Gulobovich returned to his vehicle parked outside Climate Pledge Arena, he said his window was smashed in and his wallet was gone.

Renton Police say two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras at a Fred Meyer in downtown Renton on the same night as the hockey game.

"There was an Xbox, Playstation, sound system, and then we also think there were some gift cards," said Meeghan Black, communications manager with the Renton Police Department.

Investigators believe the purchases totaled to nearly $4,500.

Weeks after the theft, Gulobovich is still dealing with the fallout.

"I have multiple businesses, and they got into my debit cards," said Gulobovich. "I just signed some papers today for a bank to say it wasn't my charges."

Anyone with more information on these suspects can contact the Renton Police Department, or Detective Willet at bwillet@rentonwa.gov (Case # 25-2374).

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's how much you need to be financially happy in Seattle, study finds

USPS worker robbed at gunpoint in Pierce County

Gov. Ferguson opposed to wealth tax proposals from legislative Democrats

Deputy police chief of Tacoma fired after investigation

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.