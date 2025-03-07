The Brief Renton police and SWAT are currently engaged in a standoff at a condominium complex. Multiple loud bangs could be heard in the area, along with loudspeaker announcements from law enforcement.



Renton police are investigating a domestic violence incident that resulted in an hours-long standoff Friday.

There is still an active scene at a condominium complex near Grant Avenue South. Streets are currently shut down in the area of Grant Avenue and South 18th Street.

Police were heard through the loudspeaker trying to coax someone named Mariah.

Neighbors said the incident has been going on for over three hours, and there is likely one person remaining in the building.

"I'm hoping for no like gunshots or anything bad," said neighbor Tiyana Columbus.

Multiple loud bangs could also be heard at the scene.

"That's what I was scared of, yeah we hear that a lot in this area," said neighbor Kacey Chaffer.

Renton police said officers are monitoring the situation, and they are working to get the suspect to come out on their own.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

