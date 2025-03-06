The Brief Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a Renton apartment on Wednesday. A family member initially discovered the victim, and investigators collected fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene.



Renton police have launched a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment on Wednesday.

According to police, a family member discovered the victim at a building off Edmonds Avenue Northeast and Northeast Sunset Boulevard, near The Landing, and called 911 at 2:25 p.m.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators collected fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene. Police are also looking for video surveillance in the area.

The man's cause of death will be released once the medical examiner completes an autopsy.

The case was initially being investigated as a suspicious death before police obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

The Source: Information in this story is from social media posts from the Renton Police Department.

