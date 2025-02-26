The Brief King County deputies found two bodies in a Renton condo Tuesday night after a welfare check was requested by a concerned friend. The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety, and the investigation is ongoing.



King County deputies are investigating after two bodies were found in a Renton condo Tuesday night.

What we know:

The King County Sheriff's Office said deputies conducted a welfare check after a friend called 911, concerned that one of the individuals had not shown up for work in the past couple of days.

Deputies arrived at the condo off 149th Avenue Southeast and found two people dead.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the King County Sheriff's Office.

