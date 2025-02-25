1 shot, 1 arrested in shooting at Renton Transit Center

The Brief One person was shot and a suspect was arrested at the Renton Transit Center Tuesday night. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting or what the victim's condition is.



One person was shot at the Renton Transit Center, and police arrested a suspect on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Renton Police Department, officers arrested the suspect at the transit center, located at 232 Burnett Avenue South, after one person was injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

The King County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting or what the extent of the victim's injuries are.

The King County Sheriff's Office expects to have an update by Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Renton Police Department and King County Sheriff's Office.

