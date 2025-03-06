Child hit, killed by car at Seattle middle school

The Brief A 12-year-old was hit and killed by a car near Seattle's Washington Middle School. Police say the crash happened while the child was walking to recess after lunch. Police are currently on-scene investigating.



Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit and killed by a car outside Washington Middle School in Seattle.

According to a statement from Seattle Public Schools, a student was walking to recess shortly after second lunch, when they were fatally struck by a car. Washington Middle School was put under a shelter-in-place order.

The crash happened before 1:00 p.m. near the school, located on 20th Pl S and S Jackson Ave, close to the Leschi neighborhood.

It is not known what led up to the crash, if there were any other injuries, or if criminal charges will be filed.

Police and traffic officials are currently on-scene investigating.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from preliminary information from the Seattle Police Department.

