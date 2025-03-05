Future of Seattle's Klondike Gold Rush park uncertain as national budget cuts loom

The Brief Advocates say the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts could lead to the closure of Seattle's Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park. The museum is operated by park rangers, educates visitors on the history of the Yukon prospecting boom, and is accessible to those who may not have the time or resources to travel to the more remote parks.



Advocates warn the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts could lead to the closure of several national park sites, including the Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Seattle.

The museum, housed in the historic former Cadillac Hotel, could be one of more than 30 national park sites whose leases are set to be terminated.

What they're saying:

"I would say everything is at risk now," said Rob Smith, Northwest Regional Director for the National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA). "There’s been so many hits to the national park system that we fear more will come."

The NPCA is a citizen nonprofit group, nearly as old as the national park service itself, dedicated to defending and ensuring funding for the 430-plus national park sites across the U.S.

"National parks are one of the most popular things that American taxpayers support," Smith said. "Why you would attack the national park service and get rid of the rangers and now get rid of the buildings and the case of the Klondike Gold Rush, the park itself. I don’t know?"

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, operated by park rangers, educates visitors on the history of the Yukon prospecting boom. Detailing Seattle’s role as the starting point for fortune seekers in the late 1800s.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Museum of History & Industry

"It wasn’t all about Alaska and the gold fields itself it was very much a story of people coming here," said Smith.

Located in the heart of the city, Smith touts the Klondike Museum as an accessible alternative for residents and visitors who may not have the time or resources to travel to the more remote parks like Mount Rainier or Olympic National Park.

According to Smith, the government had already committed to leasing the space from property owner, Historic Seattle for another five years. However, he says the Trump administration’s proposed budget cuts now threaten that agreement, with the lease renewal potentially canceled as soon as fall 2025.

"This should not be on anyone’s short list right now," said Smith.

Related article

Big picture view:

Adding to the uncertainty, the federal government is facing a total reduction in force, and there is still no national budget in place, with funding for national parks set to run out in just a couple of weeks.

"You would think that if they could get rid of park rangers on a whim," said Smith. "That you would think no place is actually completely safe."

Advocates fear the loss of the Klondike Gold Rush Museum could be a sign of worse things to come.

"This cuts at the heart of the very idea of preserving places for the future and making them available to the American public," said Smith.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Parks Conservation Association and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.