WA officials monitoring volcanic activity, update eruption response plan

The Brief A recent cluster of earthquakes in Washington has local, tribal, state, and federal agencies working to establish a new coordination plan for Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens. Seismometers are being closely tracked, as the state is home to volcanoes with the second and third-highest eruption risks in the U.S.



As Washington nears the 45th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption, officials are keeping a close eye on Mount Adams after a series of earthquakes were recorded between September 2024 and January 2025.

Although seismic activity has since ceased, the unusual cluster of 12 earthquakes prompted discussions among local, tribal, state, and federal agencies. Their goal is to establish a new coordination plan for Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens, the first update since 2014; which officials are currently updating to ensure accurate contact information and agency responsibilities.

Related article

What they're saying:

Brian Terbush, earthquake and volcano program manager at the Washington State Emergency Management Division, emphasized the importance of monitoring changes.

"Monitoring a volcano is like going for your annual checkup to the doctor," Terbush said. "The better monitored a volcano is, the better you can track changes over time to see if it's doing something unusual. The more monitoring we have, the better we can track any unusual activity."

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Mount Adams typically experiences one earthquake every two to three years. However, in September alone, an unusual increase in earthquakes were recorded— six more followed through January, prompting the USGS to install temporary seismometers.

Related article

"We had six earthquakes in the month of September, which was different than what we generally see," said Alex Iezzi, a research geophysicist with the USGS.

Once the temporary seismometers were placed, activity stopped, but scientists remain cautious. Officials plan to install five permanent monitoring stations this summer to ensure continuous observation.

Big picture view:

Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens are among the five active volcanoes in Washington, with St. Helens and Mount Rainier ranking as the second and third highest eruption risks in the U.S.

"The USGS findings don't mean the volcano is going to erupt or that it's in a state of unrest," Terbush said. "It means something is different, and we are going to watch more closely."

The newly proposed coordination plan will involve agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service, the Cascades Volcano Observatory, NOAA, and the National Weather Service. These groups play a critical role in hazard monitoring, alert systems, and assessing air quality in case of an eruption. However, federal layoffs could impact these efforts.

"All of these layoffs could have impacts," Terbush said. "But it’s really important to learn your hazards and how they might impact your life if they erupt someday—because they will."

Once the updated plan is finalized, officials will conduct exercises to test its effectiveness, with a goal of completing the process within the next year.

What's next:

While the updated plan focuses on Mount Adams and Mount St. Helens, Pierce County is handling its own hazard response for Mount Rainier. Officials there conducted the largest lahar evacuation drill last year.

The permanent monitoring stations for Mount Adams are expected to be installed this summer.

Washingtonians can learn more about our volcanoes and how to begin preparing for them, and be linked to many partner agency sites from the Washington Emergency Management Division website.

You can also sign up for the USGS Volcano Notification Service.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Emergency Management Division, U.S. Geological Survey and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.