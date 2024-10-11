WA scientists respond to Mt. Adams earthquake activity with three new stations

Scientists have installed three new temporary seismic stations at Mount Adams following unusual earthquake activity back in September.

Mount Adams only has one nearby permanent monitoring station. The new installments will allow scientists to keep a closer eye on conditions under the surface.

Last month, there were six earthquakes at the site. It was a record-breaking month since the volcano only gets an average of one earthquake every 2-3 years.

"This is fantastic news given the increase in earthquake activity on Mount Adams. Now, scientists (& our agency) will be able to hopefully get a better sense of what's happening since there really weren't that many monitoring stations on Adams before this," a Washington Emergency Management spokesperson said in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, October 11.

The new stations will allow scientists at the United States Geological Survey and Pacific Northwest Seismic Network to better understand the location, depth, and size of future earthquakes at Mt. Adams.

A time of writing, the volcano is still classified in the Green/Normal alert level as the earthquakes, while plentiful, have remained within background range.

