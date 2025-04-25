Bothell, WA teacher faces judge over student sexual misconduct allegations

The Brief Philip Dean, a former Bothell High band teacher, faces charges of sexual misconduct with a minor after a student disclosed their 2015-2016 relationship. The victim reported 10-20 encounters, initiated through various apps, which escalated into a sexual relationship that many students seemed aware of. Despite rumors and concerns from parents, former school administrators did not recall any incidents between Dean and



A former Bothell High School band teacher has been charged over an alleged sexual relationship with one of his students in 2015.

FOX 13 Seattle previously reported that 44-year-old Philip Dean was arrested after allegations of sexual misconduct with a student. On Friday, Dean faced a judge on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, the victim, who is now 26-years-old, disclosed the relationship to her therapist, who then reported a "statutory rape" to Bothell police.

Bothell police contacted the Northshore School District regarding the allegations, and Dean was placed on administrative leave.

Timeline:

Detectives spoke with the victim, who explained she was 16–17 when the relationship occurred, and Dean was 34.

According to court docs, Dean was a band teacher at Bothell High, and took a shine to the victim, who he invited into an "inner circle" of students. Dean and the students would communicate on the app Trivia Crack. Dean and the victim began communicating on apps like Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and text starting in Fall 2014.

By March 2015, the two began having sexual conversations, and by the fall of that year they had begun a sexual relationship.

The victim described several sexual encounters with Dean to detectives, which occurred at Dean's two homes, his car, or her parent's house in King County. According to court documents, there were roughly 10–20 sexual encounters between Dean and the victim, which ended when she graduated in 2016 and went to college outside the area.

Dig deeper:

Court documents also describe an incident when Dean and the victim were walking together and holding hands, and they were caught by two of her friends. Detectives followed up with the two, who confirmed the incident.

A rumor had spread around the school that Dean showed the victim "preferential treatment," and the rumor eventually evolved into the two of them dating.

The victim told detectives that the stress of the secret relationship and constant lying to her friends made her ill, and she "would throw up constantly before school."

The other side:

According to court docs, a few parents had taken notice of Dean and the victim's peculiar relationship, and one had written to the Bothell High School principal to disclose it. Detectives spoke with administrators who had worked there at the time, and none recalled an incident between Dean and his students.

Authorities did obtain emails suggesting an investigation into Dean's behavior, with one email reading: "It had been rumored that Phil Dean of Bothell HS has maintained a flirtatious relationship with a student named [redacted]. Apparently every student in the music department knows about it. He has been spending time alone with her in his office."

None of the former administrators seemed to remember the allegations, save for the former campus supervisor, who said she remembered there being a confidential meeting about the allegation, but she was not privy to their findings.

A few months after he was placed on administrative leave, Dean turned himself in to police on April 24, 2025.

Dean's bail was set by a judge at $100,000.

The Source: Information in this story comes from first appearance documents from the King County Prosecutor's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Othello, WA woman's arrest sparks national debate on immigration enforcement

Passenger removed from Seattle plane after making ‘inappropriate comment'

Jeffrey Zizz charged in kidnapping, murder of WA grandmother

How to watch, stream 2025 NFL Draft

WA caregiver charged with sexually assaulting disabled teen

'Assault of any kind is disturbing': Seattle bar brawl suspect arraigned

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.