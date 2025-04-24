Bothell, WA teacher arrested over student sexual misconduct allegations

The Brief Bothell High School band teacher Philip Dean was arrested over allegations of sexual misconduct with a student in 2015 and 2016. School district officials put Dean on leave back in February when they first learned of the allegations. Dean is currently in King County Jail, and authorities do not suspect there are any other victims.



A Bothell High School teacher was arrested Thursday over allegations of sexual misconduct with a student between 2015–2016.

According to the Bothell Police Department, 44-year-old Philip Dean was arrested for first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Dean has taught band class at Bothell High School for several years.

Authorities say the alleged misconduct occurred with an underage student in 2015 and 2016.

The Northshore School District issued a statement saying that Dean was put on leave in February 2025 as soon as they learned of the allegations.

"We recognize you, your family, and our students will experience a range of emotions in response to this news including sadness, anger, and confusion. If you or your child needs additional support, please let the school’s administrative team know. Our skilled counselors are available to help students if needed," reads a statement from the district.

Police do not suspect any other students were victimized, but anyone with information is urged to contact the Bothell police tip line at (425) 487-5551, or submit a tip on the Bothell police website.

Dean is currently in custody in King County Jail.

