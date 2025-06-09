Woman dies after Seattle house fire; arson investigation underway

The Brief A 72-year-old woman died on June 6 from injuries sustained in a house fire on June 4 in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The fire is now being investigated as a homicide after authorities determined the cause was not accidental. An individual was seen leaving the scene before first responders arrived, and detectives from various units, including the Arson-Bomb Squad and Homicide, are investigating, urging anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



A 72-year-old woman who was pulled from a house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood has died, and the fire is being investigated as arson.

The backstory:

On June 4, the Seattle Fire Department responded to reports of a fire involving a tree and a two-story home off Sunnyside Avenue North.

When crews arrived, there was a fire at the front of the home with electrical wires down on the north side.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found a woman on the ground within a few feet of the backdoor of the home.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and two days later she died from her injuries.

What they're saying:

According to Seattle police, a person was seen leaving the seen before crews arrived.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation Unit detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives processed the scene.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire was not accidental.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

