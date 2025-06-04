Woman in critical condition after Seattle house fire

The Brief A woman is in the hospital after a house fire early Wednesday morning in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.



A woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood overnight.

What we know:

The Seattle Fire Department responded after 1 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a fire involving a tree and a two-story home off Sunnyside Avenue North.

When crews arrived, there was a fire at the front of the home with electrical wires down on the north side.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and found a woman on the ground within a few feet of the backdoor of the home.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

When crews entered the home, they found heavy smoke and several pieces of furniture or debris inside. Flames ripped through the roof, which indicated the structure was at risk of a collapse.

Before 2 a.m., the chimney and a part of the roof collapsed.

Firefighters had the fire under control after 2 a.m. and crews remained at the scene to monitor hot spots.

SFD said almost 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

