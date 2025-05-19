Vacant house fire breaks out in Seattle's University District

The Brief Seattle firefighters worked to extinguish a vacant building fire in the University District Monday night. There were no reported injuries in the fire. Flames were first reported around 9 p.m.



No injuries were reported after a vacant building caught fire in Seattle's University District Monday night.

What we know:

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 43rd Street, with police closing roads in the area.

The Seattle Fire Department confirmed it was a vacant home, and worked to clear adjacent buildings as firefighters extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department.

