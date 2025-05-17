Bullets hit house near UW campus, police hunt for suspect

Police are looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for firing off shots near the University of Washington campus heading into the weekend.

Timeline:

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17. The university alert system notified students and faculty of an armed man in his 20s wearing a gray hoodie with a flower on it and black pants. They continued, saying he was about six feet tall.

Police searched the area where shots were fired in the 4500 block of 21st Avenue NE. Officers reported to the university that the suspect was last seen on foot heading toward 21st Avenue.

One house was hit by gunfire in the area, but no injuries reported as of Saturday morning, according to UW Alert.

What's next:

Law enforcement continue to investigate the circumstances of the fired shots, including claims that there may have been a fight at a house party nearby.

The Source: Information for this story came from the University of Washington.

