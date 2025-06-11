Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

The Brief Anti-ICE protesters marched from Cal Anderson Park to the Seattle Federal Building, causing road closures. A large fire could be seen at the protest downtown, with demonstrators later being dispersed by police. A previous protest on Tuesday saw brief clashes with Seattle police at the Federal Building.



Seattle police dispersed a large group of anti-ICE protesters Wednesday night after a fire broke out near the Seattle Federal Building.

Officers broke up the crowd around 10 p.m., with some using pepper spray. Several fireworks could also be seen going off in the protest area.

A fire broke out near the intersection of 1st and Marion around 9:30 p.m., with protesters burning a dumpster in the street. Seattle firefighters extinguished the fire after officers moved out protestors.

SPD claims protesters were shining lasers at officers, and throwing rocks and bottles at them.

The protest started at Cal Anderson Park around 7 p.m. and moved through downtown to the federal building, blocking off several streets. Some were holding signs and flags, with one window nearby tagged with the words "abolish ICE now." Protesters were also heard chanting and banging on trash cans in the area.

The "ICE OUT" protest is in opposition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the increase in detainments and deportations under the Trump administration.

A similar protest took place Tuesday at the Seattle Federal Building at 1st and Madison, where demonstrators briefly clashed with Seattle police after a vehicle exited the building.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

