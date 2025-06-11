Seattle mayor urges peaceful protests, warns against fueling Trump narrative

The Brief Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is urging peaceful protests in Seattle, saying violence is what Trump wants to "spin his false narrative" about the city. An anti-ICE rally is set to take place on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park. A national "NO KINGS" demonstration is planned for Saturday, President Trump's birthday.



Mayor Bruce Harrell is urging Seattle protesters to remain peaceful, warning that violence and property damage would reinforce a narrative President Donald Trump could use to misrepresent the city.

As the nation witnesses violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement in Los Angeles, people in other cities, like Seattle, are holding similar rallies in solidarity. This week alone, Seattle has already seen anti-ICE demonstrations at the Federal Building and pro-Palestine rallies at the U-District light rail station urging the University of Washington to cut ties with Boeing due to the company’s military contracts with Israel. More protests are expected in the coming days.

"The Trump administration’s actions in Los Angeles are an extreme and egregious overreach of federal authority meant to escalate tensions and distract from his failures to live up to the promises he hasn’t delivered on," the Mayor wrote in part. "We disagree with Trump’s ICE policy of mass deportations that has already been on full display in American communities with arrests, detentions, and deportations often occurring in violation of due process."

Seattle protests today

An anti-ICE rally is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park, calling on the federal government to stop the deportations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What they're saying:

"The people of Los Angeles and surrounding areas have taken a courageous stand against Trump's reign of terror targeting immigrant families," wrote Party of Socialism and Liberation (PSL) wrote in an Instagram post. "In response, the administration has falsely labeled those taking to the streets in protest of the brutal war on immigrants as "rioters" and called in thousands of National Guard soldiers for a crackdown."

The PSL called on protesters not to "let this repression intimidate" the community and encouraged Antifa to "invade Seattle" on Wednesday.

Amid recent violence in Los Angeles, Harrell reiterated that violent actions would only serve to justify Trump's policies.

"Seattle strongly supports the First Amendment rights of our residents, and we encourage residents to stand up for their values peacefully," Mayor Harrell wrote. "There is no room for violence. Violence and property damage are exactly what Trump wants to spin his false narrative of our city."

‘NO KINGS’ protests planned in Seattle - Saturday, June 14

Major anti-Trump demonstrations are scheduled across the U.S. on Saturday, June 14, including several in Washington state.

The "NO KINGS" campaign is promoting a national day of action to protest what it calls the "increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption" of the Trump administration. The event coincides with President Trump's birthday and is intended to counter a planned military parade in Washington, D.C.

What they're saying:

"In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies," read a statement from NO KINGS organizers. "We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

‘NO KINGS’ protest locations in WA

In addition to the protest at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle, demonstrations are planned in:

Everett

Tacoma

Olympia

Vancouver

Spokane

Other cities across the state

The Source: Information in this story comes from an official statement from Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, SUPER UW, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, "NO KINGS" demonstration organizers and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

