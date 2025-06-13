Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

The Brief The manhunt for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker is about to enter its third week. The case and search for Decker has received national attention, with the public searching for updates. These are the latest developments in the multi-agency search across some of Washington's most rugged wilderness, and what to do if you think you've spotted Decker.



The manhunt for Travis Decker, a fugitive accused of killing his three daughters, is about to enter its third week.

Keep reading for everything we know so far about the WA manhunt that has captured nationwide attention and the latest developments, according to police.

(Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Travis Decker, the most wanted man in the US

The backstory:

Decker, 32, has been the target of a huge manhunt ever since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy found his truck and the bodies of his three daughters — 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — at a campground outside Leavenworth.

Decker failed to return the girls to their mother's home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles east of Seattle, following a scheduled visit three days earlier.

Memorial planned for the Decker sisters

Information poster for a memorial event for the Decker girls.

While the search continues, the Wenatchee community is preparing to honor Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker with a public memorial on Friday, June 20 at 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, pink or green – colors that represent the girls – and bring candles or glow sticks.

Shuttle service will be provided from Old Station and Lincoln Elementary School due to limited parking.

What they're saying:

"This memorial offers our community a meaningful space to come together in shared grief, love and support," reads a post from a GoFundMe page supporting the girls’ mother, Whitney Decker.

As of June 13, the campaign had raised more than $1.2 million.

Kittitas County residents living in the search zone on high alert

As the manhunt expands into neighboring Kittitas County, residents near Ingalls Creek and the Teanaway Trail are locking doors, staying inside and using personal trail cameras to help law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"I feel like we can't go on hikes anymore," said Panthra Gardineer, who lives in the search area.

Kittitas County deputies, tactical teams, drones and infrared-equipped aircraft have been deployed. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is also working closely with residents to monitor home surveillance systems and report any unusual activity.

"The best chance for a swift and successful end to this search is intelligence that comes from the public," said the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

The Washington State Patrol has flown more than 23 hours of air support in the search for Decker.

Hikers, backpackers return to the Enchantments amid Travis Decker manhunt

Search crews have been focusing on the Enchantments wilderness and surrounding areas, including Colchuck Lake and the Teanaway Valley, where Decker was potentially spotted by a helicopter. The terrain is steep, forested and considered a premier hiking destination – making it both scenic and challenging to search.

Despite the ongoing manhunt, the U.S. Forest Service reopened the area, allowing backpackers to return with warnings to remain cautious. Hikers like Andrew Powell, who won permits through the Enchantments lottery, are continuing trips with added vigilance.

What they're saying:

"We just understood that what we’re going into is dangerous territory," Powell said. "We need to be a little more safe and cautious."

Campers have been advised to stick together, monitor gear and remain alert to potential campsite thefts, which law enforcement says are common when fugitives seek supplies in remote regions.

Authorities describe how the manhunt for Travis Decker will end

Travis Decker (left), Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison (right). (FOX 13 Seattle)

While law enforcement continues expansive efforts, Sheriff Morrison stressed that only Travis Decker can determine how it ends.

"We’ve encouraged him time and time again to give up … do so peacefully," Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said. "That’s what we’re aiming for. But again, Mr. Decker is going to be the one who dictates how."

Travis Decker search underway in Chelan County, Washington. (Chelan County Sheriff's Office / FOX 13 Seattle)

Who to call if you think you've spotted Travis Decker

The public is asked to report tips regarding Decker's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals Service via their tipline and website USMS Tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from multiple original reports from FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.