WA residents on alert as manhunt for Travis Decker stretches into Kittitas County

The Brief Authorities are searching for Travis Decker, the man accused of murdering his three young daughters, in Washington's Chelan and Kittitas counties. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any sightings, as law enforcement uses helicopters and infrared cameras in the search. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office emphasizes community involvement and continues to ask for public tips to locate Decker.



The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that the sheriff in Kittitas County has been helping in the hunt for Travis Decker.

There were concerns that he may have made it to the nearby Teanaway Trail area. In the meantime, law enforcement in both counties are asking residents to be on the lookout for the triple-murder suspect.

Local perspective:

The Gardineer girls just got out of school for summer break. It should be a time for playing with their pup Olive, feeding chickens Ginger and Shelly, and hiking local trails.

"It’s like a pretty wooded area around here," said Phoenix Gardineer, who lives in the search area.

However, many of their plans are now canceled.

"I feel like we can’t go on hikes anymore," said Panthra Gardineer, who lives in the search area.

Because the girls and their grandma live near Ingalls Creek, they are right in the middle of the expanded search area for Travis Decker.

"We are locking doors," said Phoenix.

"A lot of helicopters the first day, back and forth, up and down the river, and up and down the highway," said Anitria Nicol, who lives in the search area.

The Washington State Patrol has joined in the search from the sky. Spokesperson Chris Loftis says WSP has provided more than 23 flight hours of requested air support, using two Cessnas equipped with high-powered infrared cameras.

"It’s going to take a group effort and the community to bring this to a conclusion," said Sheriff Mike Morrison, Chelan County Sheriff.

Part of that effort has involved asking residents in the family’s area to be on the lookout.

"We are continuing to reach out and talk to different residents throughout Valley High and the Ingalls Creek area, to see if they have any cameras mounted to their house," said Morrison.

The family will be doing their part by potentially using the camera that watches over their flock of chickens, to keep an eagle eye out for Decker.

"We have a trail cam, with our chickens," said Phoenix.

"I feel like he’s not going to come around people with guns and barking dogs for the most part," said Anitria Nicol.

For now, rather than hiking in the woods, Panthra says her new summer break hobby is taking pictures of the helicopters and planes as they continue their search.

"It's like straight over our house. I look out the window and I just see the plane right out the window and I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s super low’," said Panthra.

Here is Thursday’s statement from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office:

"Kittitas County Sheriff's deputies and tactical team members are maintaining elevated presence in the area near the active manhunt for Travis Decker, the man suspected of killing his three young daughters in the Icicle Creek area of Chelan County. This includes visible patrols, backcountry teams, and drones, all operating day and night. We're focused on safeguarding our community and having the right resources in place to detect and apprehend Decker if he comes to our county.

The best chance for a swift and successful end to this search is intelligence that comes from the public. As people head into the wilderness in and around the Teanaway valley and Blewett Pass this weekend, we ask the public to be vigilant and alert to anything unusual.

If you see Travis Decker call 911 immediately. If you learn anything that might indicate his presence or whereabouts in our county, promptly call Kittcom at 509-925-8534. Thank you to everyone who has offered information so far and to everyone who will!

Thanks also to the Ellensburg Police Department for dedicating its members of the Kittitas County Tactical Response Team to this critical mission."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

