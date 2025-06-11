Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

The Brief The Seattle Pride Parade will occur on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in downtown Seattle. Congresswoman Emily Randall and Cheer Seattle will be grand marshals for the 51st annual parade. Boeing, Expedia Group, and Amazon's LGBTQ+ Resource Group are not sponsoring this year's event.



More than 300,000 people will gather in June to take part in Seattle’s annual pride parade. Here is everything you need to know about this year's event.

When is the Seattle Pride Parade?

The Seattle Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 29 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with preshow entertainment beginning at 10 a.m.

Where will the Seattle Pride Parade be?

The parade will run through downtown Seattle along 4th avenue. Preshow entertainment will be held at the Westlake Park stage.

There will be several stages along the parade route with ADA seating. Note: several downtown roads will be closed starting as early as 7 a.m.

Which WA companies are not returning as Seattle Pride parade sponsors?

Boeing, the Expedia Group, and Amazon’s LGBTQ+ Resource Group are not returning as sponsors for the 2025 Seattle Pride Parade.

What is the point of a pride parade?

The Seattle Pride Parade is a community-led event, focused on LGBTQIA2S+ visibility. Every year, over 300,000 people march for joy, justice, and belonging.

"This is not a time to be quiet. This is not a time to acquiesce to extracting a list of words from our vocabulary, said Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn. "It is not a time to be a bystander or to allow others to stand by while bullies — those who were elected and those who were not — try to harm us. Try to erase us. Try to silence us. We’re not going to let that happen, said Hearn. "We will stand up. We will speak up. We will get loud."

Who are the grand marshals of the 2025 Seattle Pride Parade?

Seattle Pride announced in May that Congresswoman Emily Randall, the first queer Latina in Congress, and Cheer Seattle, a non-profit cheerleading organization raising funds for the LGBTQ+ community through their performances, will serve as grand marshals for the 51st annual parade.

Joining Randall and Cheer Seattle will be a host of Seattle Pride Parade announcers, including Lemon Boy, Versace Doll, Ceasar Hart, Deejay Hershe, DonnaTella Howe, Sable Jones St. James, Kimere, Justice Manslayer and Rowan Ruthless.

Visit the Seattle Pride Parade website to learn more and to register to march or perform on the parade route.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Pride and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

