Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Major anti-President Trump protests are being held this Saturday across the U.S., including in Seattle and around Washington.

Called "NO KINGS," local demonstrations are taking aim at "increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption" they assert have been perpetrated by the Trump administration. A national day of action is scheduled for Saturday, June 14 — President Trump's birthday — and will run counter to Trump's military parade planned in Washington, D.C.

Anti-Trump protest in Seattle

What they're saying:

"In America, we don’t put up with would-be kings. NO KINGS is a national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies," reads a statement from NO KINGS organizers. "We’ve watched as they’ve cracked down on free speech, detained people for their political views, threatened to deport American citizens, and defied the courts. They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies."

In Seattle, two separate protests are planned for 12:00–3:00 p.m. One will be at University of Washington's Red Square, the other at Cal Anderson Park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Similar protests are scheduled in Everett, Tacoma, Olympia and all across the state, including Vancouver and Spokane.

Clashes between police, protesters in L.A.

The protests come on the heels of large-scale demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Los Angeles. Videos circulating social media show people throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles and setting them on fire. Tensions further escalated when President Trump deployed 300 National Guard troopers without authorization from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, then threatened to have him arrested.

Newsom has since sued the Trump administration.

It is not known if National Guard troops will be deployed to Seattle, as well, given the escalation between protesters and police at the ‘MayDay USA’ event at Cal Anderson Park last month.

