Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

The Brief Father's Day is on Sunday, June 15, 2025. There are several events for dad throughout Seattle and western Washington.



Looking for something to do this Father's Day? There is no shortage of events in Seattle and the surrounding areas for any and all price ranges. Whether he’s an outdoorsman, a music lover, or fanatic for all things sports, FOX 13 Seattle has you covered.

Below is a list of events happening on Sunday, June 15:

Meeker Days Festival

Maybe, your dad is more of an outdoorsman. There will be several opportunities to get outside this weekend. The Annual Meeker Days festival will be taking place in Pioneer Park, in downtown Puyallup. This Festival has food, music, and a variety of locally-owned business pop-ups. Admission is free of charge.

Woodland Park Zoo

The Woodland Park Zoo is hosting a "Papa Bear" brunch, with tickets starting at $89 for adults and $69 for children, which includes zoo admission.

Baseball games

Take dad out to the ballgame, The Seattle Mariners are playing the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday. You’ll want to get there early; they’re giving out socks to the first 10,000 fathers. Ticket prices for the weekend start at $44.

The Tacoma Rainers will also be doing something special for all the baseball-obsessed dads by hosting a barbeque buffet. Those tickets will start at $55, with access to the Father’s Day party deck, the buffet, and all-inclusive beer, wine and soda.

Edmonds Art Festival

The Edmonds Art Festival offers a chance to view Pacific Northwest art displays on Main Street, overlooking Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains.

Museum of Flight

The Museum of Flight is showing their appreciation for dad by offering free admission for fathers accompanied by a child of any age.

Olympia Regional Airport

Olympia regional airport will be hosting an airshow both on Saturday and Sunday. There will be aerial performances with vintage aircraft, and military displays. Tickets start at $22, and the gates will open at 9 a.m.

Car shows

Following the trend of impressive displays of machinery, there will be car shows on Sunday in downtown Issaquah from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Evergreen Speedway in Monroe from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Ballard Locks from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum

How about a train ride? Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum is offering dinner with a view of their restored 1920’s dining car. Their Father’s Day barbeque train takes off on Saturday at 5 p.m. with tickets starting at $79.

Restaurant and dining specials

For the foodies, Salty’s on Alki Beach, and Columbia River are offering a 3-course Father’s Day special menu featuring prawns, prime rib with a baked potato and chocolate mousse cake.

There will be an opportunity to take your dad to the ritzy Columbia Tower Club. Opening to non-members for a Father’s Day Burbon and live music event. This event takes place on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $44 for food and a welcome cocktail, and $76 to add on a bourbon flight.

Finally, if you feel like splurging for your food-loving father, Waterways Cruises is offering a three-course dinner, with a two-and-a-half-hour excursion across South Lake Union. Tickets for this floating dinner start at $120.

The Source: Information in this story came from Experience Olympia, Museum of Flight, Fenders on Front Street, Seattle Mariners, Tacoma Rainiers, City of Puyallup, Edmonds Arts Festival, the Woodland Park Zoo, Salty's and Waterway Cruises.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.