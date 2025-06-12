How will the WA manhunt for Travis Decker end? Here's what authorities say

The Brief The manhunt for Travis Decker has entered its second week as law enforcement combs Washington's rugged Enchantments wilderness. Authorities say Decker must remain "perfect" to evade capture, while they only need him to slip once. The public is urged to report any suspicious activity or tips regarding Decker's whereabouts, who is considered armed and dangerous, and a reward of up to $20,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.



In one of Washington's most iconic hiking regions, the high-stakes manhunt for Travis Decker has drawn global attention – and now, officials are offering a pointed answer to the question on many minds: how will it end?

Decker, 32, has been the target of a large manhunt ever since June 2, when a sheriff's deputy found his truck and the bodies of his three daughters — 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker — at a campground outside Leavenworth. He failed to return the girls to their mother's home in Wenatchee, about 100 miles east of Seattle, following a scheduled visit three days earlier.

Now, law enforcement officials from multiple agencies have adjusted their strategy in the extensive manhunt, narrowing the search area while continuing to cover the steep, heavily forested terrain of the Enchantments and surrounding wilderness – a premier hiking destination now turned high-alert search zone.

What they're saying:

At a press conference, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison delivered a message to the public and to Decker himself: to stay at large, Decker will need to be perfect every single day. But authorities say they only need him to slip up once.

"He's going to have to aim for perfection," Morrison said. "He is not going to be able to make a mistake, because all we need is one mistake and one day to go in our favor, and he's going to be in our custody. So, I hope he's watching. I hope that he knows that we haven't given up."

How will the search for Travis Decker end?

Dig deeper:

According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, only Travis Decker himself will be able to dictate how this ends.

"We've encouraged him time and time again to give up – do so peacefully," Morrison said. "That's what we're aiming for, but again, Mr. Decker is going to be the one who is going to dictate how."

Sheriff Morrison emphasized that when Decker is found, he would be given the same professional courtesy as any other citizen within Washington and the United States.

He added that law enforcement will follow de-escalation principles, will communicate effectively with Decker, practice contact and cover while maintaining a distance.

Though emotions in this case are running high both locally and nationally, authorities say their goal remains the same: to locate Travis Decker, take him into custody without harm and ensure he faces justice in the court of law.

"Our intent is not to hurt or injure him. It is to bring him to justice and make sure that he's in good shape so he can face the trial." — Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison

Does Travis Decker have a gun?

According to Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, there is not yet any information about Travis Decker being armed. However, he is still considered dangerous.

In case contact with Decker happens, tactical search teams are equipped with less-lethal tools to de-escalate the encounter and bring him into custody unharmed. When asked about the use of dogs to find Decker, Sheriff Morrison reiterated that the use of dogs is to track his footprints and potential next steps.

"We do not just deploy dogs just to deploy dogs," said Sheriff Morrison. "They're there to assist us in the tracking process and of course, to protect the handlers."

Are authorities monitoring WA hiking trails for Travis Decker?

When asked in a press conference about the trails Travis Decker may be hiking, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said Decker is surrounded.

"There is nowhere that he's going to be able to go that we don't have units waiting for him," Morrison said. "King County Sheriff's Office has already been here assisting us. Snohomish County has been in touch with Okanogan County. We have Douglas County Sheriff's in close contact. They have the Grant County Sheriff today. He is surrounded."

"Washington state knows who he is. We're going to continue to be in there, and he's got a lot of ground to cover. Eventually, he's going to tire, and he is going to make a mistake." — Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison

What you can do:

The public is asked to report tips regarding Decker's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals Service via their tip line and website USMS Tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press conference held by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

