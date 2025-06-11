Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

The Brief The Seattle Department of Transportation is warning of traffic disruptions due to protests on June 11 and June 14, starting at Cal Anderson Park. Residents and businesses in Downtown and Capitol Hill are advised to secure outdoor items and plan for possible street closures. SDOT will provide real-time traffic updates during the protests online.



The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is warning that the ICE OUT protest on Wednesday, June 11, and the No Kings protest on Saturday, June 14, will impact traffic.

Where will the protests be?

The ICE OUT protest will start at Cal Anderson Park at 7 p.m. If the rally turns into a march, SDOT expects it could go toward Westlake Park, the Courthouse, or the Federal Building downtown.

The No Kings protest will start at Cal Anderson Park at 12 p.m. Protestors will then walk through Downtown on 4th Avenue until they reach the Seattle Center.

During these demonstrations, some individuals may block streets or create disruptions. SDOT encourages you to take precautions and stay aware to help keep the protests safe and respectful.

What should I do?

If you live in Downtown or Capitol Hill, SDOT recommends taking these precautions to secure your business job sites, sidewalk cafés, and other outdoor operations after business hours today and on Saturday:

Secure Outdoor Items

Remove or secure chairs, tables, umbrellas, signs, construction materials, tools, and anything else at risk of being moved or damaged.

Ensure your permit areas are clear, and items are well-secured before leaving for the day.

Plan Ahead for Possible Disruptions

Be aware that unexpected traffic or street closures may occur throughout the day because the march route is unconfirmed.

Keep vehicles and equipment away from Cal Anderson Park and likely routes to reduce the risk of inconvenience.

Stay Alert

Watch for increased foot traffic near Cal Anderson Park.

Report vandalism or harmful behavior by calling 9-1-1.

SDOT will be posting updates on the traffic during the protests on social media.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Department of Transportation and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

