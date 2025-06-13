Public memorial planned for 3 WA girls killed in Chelan County

The Brief Community members have organized a public memorial for three young girls killed in the area of a Leavenworth campground. Tens of thousands of donors have contributed to the Decker family in the wake of the tragedy. The memorial will be held on June 20 at Rocky Reach Park.



A public memorial service will honor Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker next week as the search operation for Travis Decker, the girls' father and triple murder suspect, continues.

What's next:

The service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20 at Rocky Reach Park located at 5000 US Highway 97A in Wenatchee.

Attendees are asked to wear purple, pink, and green for the Decker girls, and to bring their own candle or glow stick for use during the event.

Information poster for memorial event for the Decker girls.

Parking, shuttle information for Decker girls memorial event

Rocky Beach parking is limited; attendees are encouraged to ride-share, use shuttle service and light rail transit in the area.

There will be shuttle services at Old Station starting at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Confluence Technology Center and run throughout the event.

Another shuttle will only depart once. It will leave from Lincoln Elementary at 6 p.m. after 30 minutes of loading.

The backstory:

Authorities across the state began looking for the girls when they were reported missing on May 30 after failing to return from a scheduled visitation with their father.

On June 2, the Wenatchee Police Department reported the three girls were found dead at a Chelan County campsite.

What they're saying:

"This memorial offers our community a meaningful space to come together in shared grief, love, and support. Out of deep respect for Whitney and her family, we ask all attendees to be present with care and compassion as we cherish the lives and memories of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia. This will be a time of unity, love, and reflection - honoring their lives together," reads a portion of the GoFundMe set up to support Whitney Decker.

As of June 13, the GoFundMe had raised more than $1.2 million.

What you can do:

The public is asked to report tips regarding Decker's whereabouts to the U.S. Marshals Service via their tip line and website USMS Tips.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest. Decker should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting, and the "Support Whitney Decker" GoFundMe.

