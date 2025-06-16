1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

The Brief Several lanes of northbound I-5 were blocked Monday morning in South Seattle after a reported shooting. The incident happened north of Boeing Access Road. Seattle fire said a man in his 30s was declared dead.



Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting on northbound Interstate 5 near Boeing Field in Seattle on Monday morning.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said lanes were blocked north of Boeing Access Road due to an incident after 6 a.m.

(WSDOT)

The Seattle Fire Department said its crews responded to a reported shooting, and a man in his 30s was declared dead.

The Washington State Patrol will be investigating what led up to the shooting.

Drivers should expect delays as authorities investigate.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Seattle Fire Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.