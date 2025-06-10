1 hurt in South Seattle shooting

The Brief A 59-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body in a South Seattle shooting late Monday night, following a disturbance near South Hardy Street and Airport Way South. The suspect fled the scene by car and remains at large, with the Seattle Police Department's gun violence reduction unit now leading the investigation.



Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured in a shooting late Monday night in South Seattle.

What we know:

Investigators said officers responded to reports of a shooting near South Hardy Street and Airport Way South before 11:45 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, there was a disturbance before the man was shot, and the suspect drove away from the scene.

Officers searched the area but did not locate him.

Seattle police's gun violence reduction unit will be taking the lead in the investigation and will determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

