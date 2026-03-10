Seattle weather: Lowland wintry mix possible early Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday will be cool and showery, with a slight chance of a brief rain-snow mix and little to no accumulation. Heavy mountain snow continues, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect and snow levels below the passes. A powerful storm Wednesday could bring near white-out conditions and dangerous avalanche risk, with travel discouraged under a Blizzard Warning.



The active pattern will continue into Tuesday morning. With Tuesday morning being the coolest of the extended period, it's the best chance for some spots to see a wintry mix. While little to no accumulation is expected, a light dusting on grassy surfaces might be possible.

Early morning rain/snow mix possible with light rain at times during the day. (FOX13 Seattle)

What's next:

Cool showers will be around much of the day on Tuesday. Grab your umbrella and bundle up as highs are only forecast to climb into the mid 40s.

Cool showers around much of Western Washington on Tuesday.

The big weather story this week continues to be the great snow we are seeing in the mountains. With snow levels staying mostly below pass level, the Cascades are set up for a prolonged stretch of impactful snowfall. While we continue to see a Winter Weather Advisory for the mountains until Tuesday afternoon, our attention is quickly turning to an impactful storm on Wednesday which will bring gusty winds to the mountains, creating near white-out conditions. Travel is discouraged on Wednesday night as a Blizzard Warning is in effect.

Gusty winds will create near whiteout conditions for the mountains Wednesday night.

The combination of heavy snow and periods of wind in the mountains will cause avalanche danger to increase through the week. With Wednesday's storm, very dangerous avalanche conditions could develop, especially in the Cascades and Olympics. Anyone heading into the backcountry should be checking the latest avalanche forecasts and exercising extreme caution.

Active pattern through the week with additional mountain snow. Mild by next week. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

