WA Gov. Ferguson signs bill dropping degree requirements for state jobs

The Brief Governor Bob Ferguson signed legislation on Tuesday that removes postgraduate degree requirements for state jobs unless specifically mandated by law. The bill aims to eliminate employment barriers by allowing candidates to demonstrate their qualifications through means other than advanced degrees. Supporters, including the Governor and bill sponsors, believe this change will help the state recruit the most capable individuals for public service.



Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill Tuesday dropping postgraduate degree requirements for certain state jobs.

The legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt and State Sen. T'wina Nobles, eliminates the requirement for postgraduate degrees for state jobs when it is not required by law.

According to Ferguson, previous laws dropped the same requirements for two- and four-year graduate degrees.

The backstory:

The purpose of the legislation is to "[reduce] barriers to state employment by eliminating postgraduate degree requirements that are unnecessary." Specifically, it seeks to eliminate those requirements when they are "the only way to demonstrate qualifications" for a particular state job.

Ferguson says this will reduce barriers for employment and allow the state to get "the best people for public service."

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