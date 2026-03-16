Loved ones still reeling after deadly Key Peninsula, WA stabbings: ‘Never saw that coming from him’

The Brief In a tragic incident on the Key Peninsula, 32-year-old Aleksandr Shablykin killed his mother and three neighbors before being fatally shot by responding deputies. Family members revealed that Shablykin struggled with medication compliance for his mental health, which they believe led to the sudden, violent escalation. As the survivors navigate their grief and express condolences to the other victims' families, they are seeking community support via GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and long-term therapy.



More than two weeks have passed since investigators said a 32-year-old killed his mother and three neighbors before deputies shot and killed him at the Key Peninsula. One of the victim’s loved ones has said their final farewells, and they tell FOX 13, they’re now trying to find a way to move forward.

"She is like the most selfless person I ever met," Rob Knowles said. He was describing Zoya Shabliykina, as he is still in disbelief that she’s gone. Knowles and Zoya’s daughter Anastasia have an 11-year-old, and on February 24, their family lost two of its members.

"Never saw that coming from him," Knowles said.

What they're saying:

According to investigators, 32-year-old Aleksandr Shablykin stabbed and killed his mom Zoya and three neighbors who tried to help her. When deputies arrived, they shot and killed him.

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Knowles told FOX 13, Shablykin had been living at his house, but the night before this happened, he told him to leave. "I looked at him and I said Aleks are you taking your meds?" Knowles said. Shablykin wouldn’t give him a direct answer. The next day, Zoya called Anastasia that Shablykin had locked her out of the house, they rushed over, but it was too late.

Zoya’s mom was on the phone with her as the attack happened, Knowles said. "The phone dropped and she heard the cry and some other noises, and the phone dropped and Aleks said ‘whoa’ and went to the next victim and the next victim," Knowles said.

He shared how there are a lot of mixed emotions right now, as he remembers how Shablykin was before when he was on his meds and playing with his daughter, but then he’s reminded of what happened. "I had a monster in my house with my family," Knowles said.

"Looking back, I definitely could have done better, I should’ve monitored his meds, but here’s a guy who is 30-ish years old, he’s not a kid and he’s not my kid, and he’s taking them, until he wasn’t," Knowles said.

As the family grieves, they’d like to express their condolences to the families of the three women who also lost their lives.

"It’s so horrible, I feel so bad for those families and I’m sure what they’re going through, nobody deserves this," Knowles said.

What's next:

He added, his family will have to undergo long-term therapy after what happened. They have a GoFundMe to help cover those expenses, along with the funeral expenses they’ve endured.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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