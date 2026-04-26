Skydiving Kirkland, WA woman finds 'freedom' from quadriplegia

They say, ‘the sky is the limit,’ but for one Washington woman, who is quadriplegic, that saying doesn’t apply. She’s breaking a potential skydiving record!

Tania Finlayson just skydived for the 54th time, and this past weekend’s tandem skydive was from just under 18,000 feet. "She hit a speed of 125 miles per hour, setting the Washington state record," Ken Finlayson, Tani’s husband said.

What makes this moment even more special is that Tania doesn’t have the ability to use her arms, legs or tongue. The Kirkland woman was born with Cerebral Palsy.

Tania Finlayson skydiving

What they're saying:

"Skydiving feels like freedom to me for a little while. I am not defined by my disability or the obstacles I face on the ground," Tania Finlayson said.

Her husband explained to FOX 13 that she communicates with Morse code. "She's unable to speak vocally, and she has switches at her head that she moves back and forth to produce Morse code that is translated into keyboards like so," Ken Finlayson said.

This jump was a full circle moment for the family since Ken and Tania met skydiving, and now they’re doing it with their son, Michael.

"How many 20-year-olds get to say that they spend their weekends jumping out of planes with their parents?" Michael Finlayson said. "It's just something I’m so grateful for, I'm so proud of my mom."

Tania Finlayson skydiving with her son Michael (middle back)

"For me, it was less about the record itself and more about what it represented," Tania Finlayson said. "It was a personal milestone."

The backstory:

She’s also no stranger to pushing boundaries and breaking records. She’s already driven her wheelchair 300 miles from Everett to Portland and raised $43,000 dollars for Guide Dogs of America, Ken Finlayson said.

She also broke the world record for the longest distance driving a chin-controlled wheelchair, Ken Finlayson told FOX 13.

"I don't think of myself as inspiring," Tania Finlayson said. "I am just trying to live my life fully with what I have been given."

"If she wants to do something, she's going to set her mind to it, and she's going to do it. She does not let her disability get in her way of it," Ken Finlayson said.

"I just love to tell my friends about her and brag about how I have the coolest mom ever," Michael Finlayson said.

The family told FOX 13, Tania’s numbers are still in the process of being officially verified.

So, what’s next for Tania?

She has been talking about driving across the country in her wheelchair, but they’re still having conversations about that, Ken Finlayson told FOX 13.

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