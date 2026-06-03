Seattle Seahawks legend Russell Wilson announces retirement from NFL

The Brief Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson announced his retirement from football after a 14-season career in the NFL. In a video posted to his social media accounts on Wednesday, Wilson shared that he is officially joining CBS Sports as part of The NFL Today broadcast team. Over his decorated career, the 10-time Pro Bowler played for the Seahawks, Broncos, Steelers, and Giants, leaving Seattle as the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history.



Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is stepping away from football and announced that he is officially joining CBS Sports.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Wilson posted a video on his social media accounts saying goodbye to the NFL.

"As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and the NFL Today, I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world," Wilson said.

Wilson, a 10-time Pro Bowler, played 14 seasons with the NFL; 10 seasons with the Seahawks, two seasons with the Denver Broncos, one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

Wilson has passed for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns and 114 interceptions during his career.

He led the NFL in passer rating in 2015 and in touchdowns in 2017. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2019 and was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2020. He left Seattle as the most decorated quarterback in franchise history.

Wilson would replace Matt Ryan, who went to the Atlanta Falcons as the president of football operations. Ryan was on "The NFL Today" in 2024 and ’25.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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