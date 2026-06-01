Former Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to join CBS Sports, report says

The Brief According to media reports, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to join CBS Sports as an analyst for their Sunday pregame show and other programming. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the move, though it remains unclear if the 37-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler plans to officially retire from the NFL or is simply pausing his playing career. The report follows a final season spent with the New York Giants, where Wilson lost his starting role and subsequently drew little league interest despite a previous contract offer from the New York Jets.



Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Super Bowl champion Russell Willson, 37, is finalizing a deal to join CBS Sports, according to reports.

What we know:

The Seahawks drafted quarterback Russell Wilson in the third round in 2012. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the veteran quarterback will be a part of the CBS Sports team as an analyst for their Sunday pregame show and more.

It's not known if the 10-time Pro Bowler is retiring from the NFL or if he's taking a pause in his football career.

Earlier last month, Wilson told the New York Post he received an offer from New York Jets, but he said he was trying to figure out the next steps in his career.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

He began last season starting for the Giants and finished behind rookie Jaxson Dart and Jameis Winston. The 10-time Pro Bowl pick also is out of starting options and doesn’t appear to be drawing much interest as a backup even though he was supportive of Dart in that role last season.

Wilson played 10 seasons with the Seahawks, where he threw 46,966 yards and 353 touchdowns, then spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos, one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

The Source: Information in this story came from the NFL Network, ESPN and the Associated Press.

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