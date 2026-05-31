Longview implosion: WA community creates fundraisers for victims' families

Community members are coming together to help families impacted by the tragedy that happened at a Longview, Washington mill last week. Organizers are putting pen to paper as flags at all state agency facilities are flying at half-staff to honor the 11 people killed in a chemical implosion at the Longview mill.

The coroner's office has released the names of all 11 victims who died following Tuesday's incident at the Nippon Dynawave facility.

Officials said 10 people initially escaped the facility during the implosion, but two later succumbed to their injuries. Eight others survived but suffered chemical burns or inhalation injuries.

A photo of the ruptured tank of white liquor that imploded at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview on May 26, 2026. (via Cowlitz County News) (Cowlitz County News)

As for the remaining nine people that did not make it out, emergency crews worked around the clock over subsequent days to recover their bodies from the site.

The 11 victims have been identified as:

Gilbert Bernal, 52, of Kelso

Tyler Covington, 29, of Castle Rock

Brad Covington, 27, of Castle Rock

Robert Wilson, 48, of Clatskanie, Oregon

Dale Miller, 54, of Portland

Jared Ammons, 35, of Longview

Braydon Finkas, 38, of Cathlamet

Clinton ‘CJ’ Doran, 26, of Kelso

John Forsberg, 51, of Longview

Norman Barlow, 58, of Vancouver

Dillon Miller

Longview community members mourn losses

The tragedy has deeply impacted the region, where many residents maintain close ties to the local industry.

Bartness raises funds for Longview victims' families with apparel that will donate proceeds to a collective fund.

What they're saying:

"When everyone knows everyone, a tragedy like this really hits hard," said Cort Carpenter, who grew up in nearby Kelso. "It's just something that you don't think about until it happens."

Michael Bartness, a lifelong resident of Longview, echoed the sentiment regarding the area's tight-knit nature.

"It’s a tight-knit community, small mill town," Bartness said. "Those mills kind of run through our veins."

Local relief efforts begin

In response to the disaster, community members are organizing financial support for the families of the victims.

Carpenter is scheduled to perform in a benefit concert on Tuesday, with all proceeds directly aiding the affected families. "Every penny is going to the families of the victims," Carpenter said.

Cort Carpenter in concert (Courtesy of Carpenter)

The concert is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. at the Columbia Theatre. Tickets are $30 at the Columbia Theatre Box Office or the Columbia theater website.

Additionally, Bartness is raising funds through the sale of custom apparel featuring the slogan "Longview Strong." Within a 36-hour window, the apparel sales generated $1,250, a portion of which is dedicated to supporting the victims' families.

You can find more information here.

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