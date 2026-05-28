DUI crash suspect in Kent, WA tells police he was ‘drinking Buzzballz’
KENT, Wash. - A 54-year-old man is accused of crashing his car in Kent, Washington while driving under the influence late Wednesday night.
According to the Kent Police Department, several officers were called to a rollover crash near Riverbend Golf Complex at 10:48 p.m. When police arrived, they found two men trapped in the car, who were eventually rescued by Puget Sound Fire personnel.
Authorities say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a metal bollard on the sidewalk, rolling the car over.
(Kent Police Department)
Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and admitted to drinking Buzzballz before the crash. He was arrested for driving under the influence.
Investigators later determined the suspect was driving with a suspended license, and did not have an ignition interlock system installed. Police charged the man with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.
MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway
Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence
What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations
Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old
After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide
UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Kent Police Department.