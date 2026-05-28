DUI crash suspect in Kent, WA tells police he was ‘drinking Buzzballz’

The Brief A 54-year-old driver was arrested late Wednesday night after veering off the road and hitting a metal bollard, causing his car to roll over near the Riverbend Golf Complex in Kent. Two men who were trapped inside the vehicle had to be rescued by Puget Sound Fire personnel following the collision. The driver appeared intoxicated, admitted to drinking before the crash, and was charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, driving with a suspended license, and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock system.



A 54-year-old man is accused of crashing his car in Kent, Washington while driving under the influence late Wednesday night.

According to the Kent Police Department, several officers were called to a rollover crash near Riverbend Golf Complex at 10:48 p.m. When police arrived, they found two men trapped in the car, who were eventually rescued by Puget Sound Fire personnel.

Authorities say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a metal bollard on the sidewalk, rolling the car over.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Kent Police Department)

Police say the driver appeared to be intoxicated, and admitted to drinking Buzzballz before the crash. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

Investigators later determined the suspect was driving with a suspended license, and did not have an ignition interlock system installed. Police charged the man with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, first-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man dies after stabbing in Tacoma, WA; homicide investigation underway

Residents near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue frustrated by rising gun violence

What to know about the southern WA 'Country Meadows' wildfire prompting evacuations

Chelan, WA 14-year-old arrested for shooting 17-year-old

After 6 years on the run, Renton police arrest man for 2020 homicide

UW student concerned over 911 response to potential suspect sighting

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.