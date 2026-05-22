Seattle weather: Sunny, warm end of the week, highs in the 70s

The Brief Western Washington will experience a mostly sunny and warm Friday afternoon, with inland temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 70s and Central Washington climbing into the mid-80s. High pressure will begin weakening on Saturday evening, bringing an increase in cloud cover and cooler temperatures in the upper 60s by Sunday. The holiday weekend will conclude with a cool and wet Memorial Day afternoon as showers return, though conditions are expected to dry out by next Wednesday.



A few areas of low morning clouds and patchy fog Friday before the sunshine takes over for the rest of the day. Mostly sunny skies will continue for Friday afternoon as high pressure remains over Western Washington.

A few areas of low morning clouds and patchy fog Friday before the sunshine takes over for the rest of the day.

Friday will be another warm afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s. Central Washington will reach the mid 80s into the afternoon and the coast will stay in the low to mid 60s with more onshore flow.

Friday will be another warm afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s.

Warm weekend cools into Memorial Day

It is looking to be a nice start to the holiday weekend, but things will slowly cool by Memorial Day. Showers return to the forecast by Monday afternoon along with cooler temperatures.

It is looking to be a nice start to the holiday weekend, but things will slowly cool by Memorial Day.

High pressure starts to weaken on Saturday evening as more onshore flow takes over into Sunday. Clouds will start to increase Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s. After a cool and wet Monday, showers taper Tuesday with drier skies by Wednesday.

High pressure starts to weekend Saturday evening as more onshore flow takes over into Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 shot outside nightclub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor

Two Navy jets crash during Idaho air show; All 4 crew members survive

Employees terrified after they say a man hid in Seattle store overnight

Who was Juniper Blessing? Tributes pour in for University of Washington student killed

4th King County resident being monitored for Andes hantavirus

Trump says China agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.