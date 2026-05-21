Seattle weather: Beautiful sunny skies through Friday

The Brief Western Washington is experiencing a warm, sunny stretch of late spring weather, with inland temperatures climbing well into the 70s on Thursday and Friday, and some areas nearing 80 degrees. Onshore flow will start pushing cooler Pacific air back into the region over the weekend, causing a gradual cooling trend that will be felt first along the coast and then inland by Sunday. Rainy and cooler conditions are expected to return for Memorial Day, with rain chances increasing Sunday night on the coast before a more widespread round of rain arrives Monday afternoon.



Western Washington is settling into a beautiful stretch of late spring weather with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight in the Puget Sound area, but the coast could see some clouds.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with clear skies on Friday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure overhead is helping skies stay mostly sunny this afternoon and will again on Friday. Inland communities will warm well into the 70s, while a few traditionally warmer spots, especially around the Chehalis River Valley, could flirt with 80 degrees. Along the coast, temperatures will stay mild in the 60s thanks to cooler marine air lingering nearby.

Weather gets cooler over the weekend

By the weekend, the weather pattern will start to shift. We’ll still see decent weather Saturday with highs mainly in the 70s inland, but stronger onshore flow will start pushing cooler Pacific air back into Western Washington. Coastal areas will notice the change first, while inland spots trend a bit cooler by Sunday.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day, confidence continues to increase that wetter weather will return. Forecast models still differ slightly on timing, but rain chances are expected to increase Sunday night on the coast, with a more widespread round of rain likely arriving Monday afternoon. Cooler, cloudier conditions may linger into Tuesday before another ridge rebuilds by the middle of next week.

Rain will return to Western Washington on Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Enjoy the sunshine the next two days!

Warm temperatures and sunshine are back in the forecast for Seattle on Thursday and Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

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