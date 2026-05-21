Seattle weather: Sunny skies with highs in the 70s, a warmer afternoon

The Brief Western Washington will experience plenty of sunshine and dry skies through the end of the week, with temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 70s and low 80s on Thursday. The sunny and warm conditions will keep the pollen count high through the weekend, with tree pollen dominating through June before grass allergens increase. High pressure weakens on Saturday, bringing onshore flow and cooler temperatures through Sunday, followed by increased shower chances and the coolest conditions of the week on Memorial Day.



A few morning clouds and patchy fog Thursday morning, but plenty of sunshine is expected. High pressure starts to strengthen through the end of week, keeping skies dry with warmer temperatures.

A few morning clouds and patchy fog Thursday morning, but plenty of sunshine is expected.

Temperatures will warm Thursday into the mid to upper 70s, even some spots in the low 80s.

Temperatures will warm Thursday into the mid to upper 70s, even some spots into the low 80s.

The pollen count remains through this week into the weekend with the sunshine and warmer temperatures. Tree pollen remains high through June, before we start to see grass allergens increase.

The pollen count remains through this week into the weekend with the sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Warmer weekend ahead

High pressure starts to weaken Saturday, bringing a little more onshore push and a few clouds. Onshore flow returns for the rest of the Sunday into Monday, leading to cooler temperatures and shower chances later Monday. Memorial Day will be the coolest day of the extended forecast, before we rebound by the middle of next week.

High pressure starts to weaken Saturday, bringing a little more onshore push, leading to cooler temperatures.

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