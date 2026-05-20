Seattle weather: 70s and sunshine return on Thursday

The Brief Western Washington will experience a warm and sunny stretch of weather on Thursday and Friday, with inland temperatures climbing well into the 70s and possibly reaching the low 80s south of Olympia. Coastal areas will remain cooler but pleasant, with temperatures staying in the 60s as a ridge of high pressure begins to weaken slightly by Friday. The weather pattern will shift for Memorial Day weekend, bringing increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures before light rain chances return on Monday.



Western Washington is heading into a much nicer stretch of weather as we move into the second half of the week.

Wednesday evening will stay partly cloudy with high clouds and temperatures cooling into the 40s overnight.

Wednesday night will bring partly cloudy skies to Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Warming trend to end the week in Seattle

Thursday will be beautiful and warm. Sunshine will become more widespread, and temperatures will climb well into the 70s across much of the interior. A few areas south of Olympia could flirt with the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Along the coast, temperatures will stay cooler but still pleasant, with highs in the 60s.

Friday stays warm with another mostly sunny day expected inland. The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken slightly, but temperatures should still reach the 70s for many communities away from the water.

Memorial Day weekend weather in western WA

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, the pattern starts to shift. More onshore flow will gradually cool temperatures Saturday and Sunday while also increasing cloud cover. Sunday night into Memorial Day, light rain chances increase across Western Washington as a wetter weather pattern tries to move back into the region.

Rain showers will return to Western Washington by Memorial Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will warm up this week in Seattle with a beautiful start to the Memorial Day Weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Family in court to see WA man accused of killing Growler Guys employee

RV fire on Seattle's Beacon Hill sparks neighborhood safety concerns

Neighbors along Seattle's Aurora Avenue grapple with 4 shootings in 72 hours

How to catch yourself a single with Seattle Mariners speed dating

Loved ones honor slain UW student Juniper Blessing

WA's latest-ever opening of North Cascades Highway set for June 25

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.