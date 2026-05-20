Seattle weather: Sunshine returns Wednesday, highs in upper 60s

The Brief After a cloudy Wednesday morning, sunshine will return to the Pacific Northwest as temperatures warm into the mid-to-upper 60s. A warming trend from Thursday through Saturday will bring sunny, dry conditions with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s. An upper-level trough will arrive on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures and building clouds, with a chance of showers returning late Sunday into Monday.



There are a few morning clouds on Wednesday, but sunshine returns for the afternoon and the rest of the week. Highs will start to strengthen over the Pacific Northwest, bringing temperatures back to the seasonal average and increasing the sunshine.

A few morning clouds Wednesday, but sunshine returns for the afternoon and the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, reaching the mid to upper 60s. A few 70s can't be ruled out for the South Sound. Clouds will linger along the coast a little longer, also keeping highs in the low to mid 60s still.

Highs Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, reaching the mid to upper 60s. A few 70s can't be ruled out for the south sound.

Warm end to the week in western Washington

The forecast pattern is looking to warm up Thursday through Saturday, bringing highs back to the mid 70s. We do see another upper level trough start to dig in from the north, dropping highs on Sunday, but even cooler temperatures by Monday.

The forecast pattern is looking to warm up Thursday through Saturday, bringing highs back to the mid 70s.

Skies remain sunny and dry through Saturday, but we start to see more clouds build in by Sunday. The best chance of showers returns Sunday evening into Monday. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side into Tuesday with a few morning showers possible.

Skies remain sunny and dry through Saturday, but we start to see more clouds build in by Sunday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

3 shot outside nightclub in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Auburn police officer arrested for immoral communications with minor

Two Navy jets crash during Idaho air show; All 4 crew members survive

Employees terrified after they say a man hid in Seattle store overnight

Who was Juniper Blessing? Tributes pour in for University of Washington student killed

4th King County resident being monitored for Andes hantavirus

Trump says China agreed to buy 200 Boeing planes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.