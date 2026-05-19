Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, highs in the 60s

The Brief Cloudy skies and possible light drizzle will keep western Washington cooler Tuesday, with highs in the mid 60s. Warmer, sunnier weather returns Wednesday and continues through most of Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s before a slight chance of showers late Sunday into Monday.



We will start with mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with onshore flow and possible drizzle to start. Clouds will linger through the day, but any rainfall will be relatively light.

Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with onshore flow and possible drizzle to start.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will keep things from getting too warm.

Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Clouds will keep things from getting too warm. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

High pressure will build further Wednesday and through the rest of the week, warming temperatures and clearing the skies. Sunshine and 70s are expected through Saturday with nice conditions to start Memorial Day weekend. The next chance of showers will slide through Sunday evening into Monday, but we could see things trend drier so stay tuned!

High pressure will build further Wednesday and through the rest of the week, warming temperatures and clearing the skies.

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