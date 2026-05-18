Seattle weather: mostly sunny, warmer days ahead

The Brief Sunny, dry weather continues across western Washington, with highs reaching the upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Morning clouds will clear by lunchtime Tuesday, while overnight temperatures dip into the 40s. Temperatures climb back into the 70s later this week, with little to no rain expected until Sunday.



Another picture-perfect afternoon for today's M's game. Plenty of sunshine with highs warming into the upper 60s. Grab your shades before you head out to the game!

Looks like another roof open dame for the M's on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

The ridge of high pressure will continue to keep skies dry. Tuesday will again start off with some low morning clouds before clearing out around lunchtime.

High pressure ridge will keep us dry with morning low clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Overnight lows will be comfortable around the region, dropping into the 40s areawide. Temperatures will be chilly, near freezing over the pass.

A comfortable night with lows in the 40s. (FOX13 Seattle)

The warm-up will continue through the week with highs returning to the 70s by the end of the week. No measurable rain is forecast until maybe the end of the weekend on Sunday.

The warm-up will continue through the week with highs returning to the 70s by the end of the week.

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