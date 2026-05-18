Seattle weather: Warming trend continues Monday

Morning fog and clouds will begin Monday morning, but sunbreaks will rule the afternoon. The high pressure ridge will continue to keep skies dry across the region with just a few passing clouds.

High pressure will keep us dry on Monday with afternoon sunbreaks.

We kicked off a warming trend on Sunday which will continue into Monday. After a few cool days late last week, afternoon highs will be again warm to seasonal averages in the upper 60s.

After a cool few days, afternoon highs finally approaching normal on Monday.

If you are heading out to the M's game at T-Mobile Park on Monday, it will be another nice one with an open roof and mild temperatures at first pitch.

Looks like another roof open dame for the M's on Monday. Expand

A quiet week ahead with drier skies and warmer temperatures. Northerly flow aloft will keep our skies dry, and the onshore flow at the surface will keep temperatures comfortable throughout the week.