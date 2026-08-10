Complete Skagit County burn ban to go into effect on Wednesday

The Brief A complete burn ban for Skagit County is set to go into effect on Wednesday due to the ongoing risk of fire across the region. The Skagit County Fire Marshal announced the ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. All outside open burning in unincorporated Skagit Country will be banned, except for agricultural burning, which can continue if it follows existing state and local regulations with the proper permitting.



A complete burn ban for Skagit County is set to go into effect on Wednesday due to the ongoing risk of fire across the region.

The Skagit County Fire Marshal announced the ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.

The ban is aimed at helping lessen demands on fire resources, which have been stressed massively by the numerous wildfires throughout the state.

Dig deeper:

All outside open burning in unincorporated Skagit Country will be banned, except for agricultural burning, which can continue if it follows existing state and local regulations with the proper permitting.

Propane fire tables and gas-fueled grills are still permitted, while wood pellet grills and cooking equipment are allowed when placed on a non-combustible surface such as concrete.

What you can do:

Residents within cities or towns can check with their local fire authorities for current restrictions in their area.

If you have questions about open burning in Skagit County, please contact the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 416-1840 ortheir Outdoor Burning website at www.skagitcounty.net/Departments/FireMarshal/burning.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Skagit County Fire Marshal.

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