The Brief Jackie, the famous Big Bear bald eagle, passed away early Monday afternoon after more than three weeks in intensive care at the Ojai Raptor Center. Veterinary teams provided around-the-clock monitoring and oxygen therapy, but the bird's condition continued to deteriorate. The eagle's journey has drawn global attention, generating nearly 40,000 post shares within an hour and hundreds of tributes from supporters.



The famous Big Bear bald eagle, known to her thousands of fans and supporters around the globe as Jackie, died early Monday following more than three weeks of intensive medical treatment, according to a post from the Ojai Raptor Center.

Despite around-the-clock monitoring, oxygen therapy, and supportive care from veterinary staff and consulting specialists, the eagle's condition deteriorated significantly over her final days in the intensive care unit.

Wildlife center announces passing

What we know:

The Ojai Raptor Center announced the bird's death on Facebook early Monday afternoon, noting that every medical decision was guided by evidence and the animal's welfare.

"Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her," the center stated, adding that its remains have been transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Global community mourns loss

Dig deeper:

The eagle's health battle drew widespread attention, attracting thousands of followers globally who tracked her recovery.

Following the announcement, supporters poured into online forums like the Big Bear Eagle Group to share tributes, photographs and condolences. Within an hour of posting, the center's update garnered nearly 40,000 shares.

Investigation, next steps

What they're saying:

Center officials expressed gratitude for the public support and asked for patience as staff process the loss.

Comments on the official announcement were disabled to protect staff and the community.

The Ojai Raptor Center is collaborating with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and plans to release a more comprehensive statement detailing treatment plans and test results.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Ojai Raptor Center and Big Bear Eagle Facebook Group.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Driverless Waymo robotaxis descend on Seattle

CDC: 13 cases in 2026 of new fungus in WA

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

Multi-state jalapeño salmonella outbreak includes case in WA

Amtrak temporarily suspends service between Seattle, Portland

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.