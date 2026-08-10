Famous CA bald eagle Jackie dies, fans around globe mourn viral star
BIG BEAR, Calif. - The famous Big Bear bald eagle, known to her thousands of fans and supporters around the globe as Jackie, died early Monday following more than three weeks of intensive medical treatment, according to a post from the Ojai Raptor Center.
Despite around-the-clock monitoring, oxygen therapy, and supportive care from veterinary staff and consulting specialists, the eagle's condition deteriorated significantly over her final days in the intensive care unit.
Wildlife center announces passing
What we know:
The Ojai Raptor Center announced the bird's death on Facebook early Monday afternoon, noting that every medical decision was guided by evidence and the animal's welfare.
"Our team is heartbroken. It has been an extraordinary privilege to care for her," the center stated, adding that its remains have been transferred to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Global community mourns loss
Dig deeper:
The eagle's health battle drew widespread attention, attracting thousands of followers globally who tracked her recovery.
Following the announcement, supporters poured into online forums like the Big Bear Eagle Group to share tributes, photographs and condolences. Within an hour of posting, the center's update garnered nearly 40,000 shares.
Investigation, next steps
What they're saying:
Center officials expressed gratitude for the public support and asked for patience as staff process the loss.
Comments on the official announcement were disabled to protect staff and the community.
The Ojai Raptor Center is collaborating with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife alongside the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and plans to release a more comprehensive statement detailing treatment plans and test results.
The Source: Information for this story came from the Ojai Raptor Center and Big Bear Eagle Facebook Group.
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