Seattle Humane supporting animal rescues in Spokane amid wildfires

The Brief Seattle Humane Society is providing assistance to shelters in Spokane to help aid with animals displaced by wildfires in the area. The group traveled to Spokane on Thursday afternoon to drop off supplies and brought 44 cats and five dogs back to help open space for Spokane-area shelters that are taking in pets and animals in need of help. All of the animals will eventually be made available for adoption at Seattle Humane.



Seattle Humane Society is providing assistance to shelters in Spokane to help aid with animals displaced by wildfires in the area.

The backstory:

The group traveled to Spokane on Thursday afternoon to drop off supplies and brought 44 cats and five dogs back to help open space for Spokane-area shelters that are taking in pets and animals in need of help.

Only animals that had already been in shelters prior to the fires were brought back to the Seattle area, leaving displaced pets in Spokane the chance to reunite with their families.

"We also want to thank our friends @paws_wa who assisted in bringing over pets from eastern Washington," Seattle Humane wrote in a post on instagram.

"So how can you help? You can support organizations that are helping pets and their families in Spokane like @spokanimal @teamokanogananimalrescue @wasartresponse @wenatcheehumane @spokhumanesoc."

All of the animals will eventually be made available for adoption at Seattle Humane.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Humane.

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