Seattle Mariners place J.P. Crawford on injured list with wrist inflammation

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The Brief The Seattle Mariners placed infielder J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation and recalled infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma. Brendan Donovan is expected to be activated from the injured list early next week once a family matter is resolved. He's missed 64 games since being placed on the IL on May 16 with a left groin strain. Relievers Carlos Vargas, Matt Brash and Cooper Criswell are tracking toward returning to the Mariners roster from the injury on varied timelines in mid-to-late August.



The Seattle Mariners placed infielder J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation and recalled infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma.

Rivas and Weston Wilson will handle third base duties for the Mariners until infielder Brendan Donovan is activated from the injured list early next week. Crawford has been dealing with the injury since a homestand earlier this month. He was held out of the team's three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds from July 20–22.

"Obviously, he's been in discomfort as he tries to play through the wrist issue, which is like a tendon sheath issue," general manager Justin Hollander said of Crawford.

"He's going to get an injection in his wrist. I would anticipate a couple weeks down. I don't think it's going to be a month or anything like that. So something like three-to-five days down, and then start building back up from there."

Donovan is ready to come off the injured list physically, but he is away from the team for a family matter that will delay his return until after the series with the Minnesota Twins this weekend.

"I would anticipate him being back and active hopefully on Tuesday," Hollander said.

Donovan has missed 64 games since being placed on the injured list on May 16 with a left groin strain that was a residual complication from offseason sports hernia surgery.

"He's in a good spot and feels really good about how his body's feeling," Hollander said. "I think he felt really good at the plate over the last three or four games. Like he was back to being himself, hitting a lot of line drives. Hit the ball hard. There's a bunch of like 90 and 100 mile an hour line drive contact over the last three or four days in his rehab, and that's exciting for him and for us."

The injury was mostly a problem when it came to running for Donovan. Hollander said there's no reason to think that injury will be an ongoing issue now.

"I don't have a crystal ball, obviously, but I think he feels really good about the way he's moving, the confidence that he has, and there's no reason to believe that he's going to have a setback. If we felt that way, we wouldn't activate him," Hollander said.

Three relievers making progress toward a return.

Right-handed relievers Carlos Vargas, Matt Brash, and Cooper Criswell are all making progress toward a return to the roster in mid-to-late August.

Vargas is set to throw a bullpen session on Saturday and is the closest of the three pitchers to making a return. If that goes well, he'll either throw another bullpen, a live batting practice, or head out on a rehab assignment.

Vargas has missed the entire season due to a right lat strain that surfaced right at the end of spring training.

"Looking at something like August 15th for Vargy, but he's doing great right now," Hollander said.

Brash is next up on the list. Brash was set to throw off a slope on Friday ahead of the series opener with the Twins. If that goes well, his first bullpen will be next Friday. Brash has been out since June 9 with a right lat strain.

"Call it like sometime in the August 22nd to 28th range, something like that, depending on how it goes for Brash to be back and active in the big leagues," Hollander said.

Criswell is about another week behind Brash in his timeline. Criswell has been out since June 9 as well with a right shoulder strain.

"Criswell continues to do well," Hollander said. "He's about a week behind (Brash), so sometime in like the August 28th to September 1st range would be his anticipated return back to the big leagues as well."

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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